A violent robber was arrested at Birmingham Airport as he tried to jet off on holiday.

Louis Barnett was stopped from boarding a BHX plane just two days after robbing a home in Kingsbury in Warwickshire, where he also assaulted one of the occupants. Barnett, 32, broke into the village property with another man on March 5 and attempted to steal two cars.

Both cars had security measures, so the pair were forced to flee with just the keys, but not before threatening and attacking one of the occupants. Warwickshire Police revealed that Barnett was stopped just two days later as he waited to board a flight from Birmingham Airport.

Warwickshire Police confirmed Barnett was jailed at Warwick Crown Court last week. A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to prison following a robbery in Kingsbury earlier this year.

"Louis Barnett, formerly of Plowden Road, Birmingham, appeared at Warwick Crown Court last week. At around 4.10am on 5 March, two occupants of a house on Mill Crescent were awoken by an alert on their Ring doorbell.”

The spokesperson added: "Barnett and another man broke into the property, where he threatened one of the occupants demanding his car keys, and assaulted him. The keys were stolen, and Barnett and his accomplice then attempted to steal two vehicles from the driveway.

"Unfortunately for them, both vehicles had steering locks on and having been disturbed by a neighbour, they then made off from the property with only the keys. Following a forensic examination of the crime scene, Barnett’s blood was found on an inside door handle, and he was added to police systems as a suspect for the offence.

"On 7 March, Barnett was arrested at Birmingham Airport while waiting to go on holiday. Last week, he was sentenced to six years' and nine months’ imprisonment for robbery, assault, attempting to steal a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon."

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Lynch from Nuneaton CID, said: “This robbery was an understandably distressing incident for the victims, who were put through a terrifying ordeal in their own home. I would like to express my thanks to them both as they have displayed immense courage throughout the investigation, and I hope this sentence will help to provide them with some sense of closure.

“On the day he was arrested, Barnett intended to go on holiday. Instead, he’ll now be having an extended stay in prison.” Warwickshire Police said the second man in the offence was never identified. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 22 of March 5, 2024.