British Airways and British Airways Holidays have today launched 'The Original Sale’ offering holiday and flight savings.

The sale features savings on getaways to the recent top ten most-searched destinations, with New York, Dubai, and Barbados leading the charge. Whether customers are looking to explore the vibrancy of Las Vegas, soak in the Tenerife sunshine or enjoy a luxurious getaway to Mauritius, there’s an escape to suit everyone in the sale.

The sale offers holiday and flight savings for travel in 2025 and 2026 when booked before 20 May. Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “The Original Sale is back, featuring some of the most sought-after destinations our customers are searching for. From the bright lights of New York to the tranquillity of Mauritius, our exclusive sale has made it easier than ever to plan your ultimate getaway – whether you’re after adventure, relaxation or something in between.’

Return flight only deals

Those looking to enjoy sun-soaked shores can enjoy fares to the likes of the Caribbean, with flights to Antigua from £419. For a more cosmopolitan option, Dubai fares start from £455, while the turquoise waters of the Maldives can be reached from £599.

British Airways and British Airways Holidays have today launched 'The Original Sale’ offering holiday and flight savings. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Across the pond, flights to The Big Apple start from £389, while flights to theme park capital Orlando are available from £389 and trips to the bright lights of Las Vegas are from £549.

Those looking to elevate their travel experience can enjoy up to £600 off return Club World (long-haul business class) across the US and beyond when travelling in the summer, including San Diego and Dubai. Customers travelling in Club World enjoy lounge access, a lie-flat bed, a decadent three-course dining experience and priority check-in and boarding. For trips a little closer to home, customers can treat themselves to Club Europe (short-haul business class) flights, which include lounge access and a full meal and bar service on board, with options from £368 to Ibiza, £501 to Tenerife and £295 to Venice.

Holiday packages

For those looking to holiday further afield, British Airways Holidays customers can enjoy a week in St Lucia from £779pp and Orlando from £569pp. Meanwhile, short haul beach destinations such as Tenerife start from £359pp for seven nights, and European cities, such as Riga, start from £149pp for two nights, for return flights and hotel.

Customers can secure their holiday with deposits starting from just £60pp, then pay off their balance in as many instalments as they wish. British Airways Holidays customers can also earn tier points on holiday packages to unlock additional benefits, including priority check-in and lounge access, as they move through the tiers of The British Airways Club.

Save up to an extra £300 with British Airways Holidays between 1 – 6 May 2025

British Airways Holidays are offering additional savings, up to an extra £300, for those booking between 1 - 6 May 2025 for travel between 2 May 2025 – 30 April 2026. Customer can make the below savings in addition to the Sale prices.

£300 extra discount with a minimum spend of £10,000 per booking (Flight & Hotel)

£200 extra discount with a minimum spend of £5,000 per booking (Flight & Hotel)

£100 extra discount with a minimum spend of £2,500 per booking

£50 extra discount with a minimum spend of £1,250 per booking

£25 extra discount with minimum spend of £625 per booking (Flight & Car)

British Airways Holidays Deals

Tenerife

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights, at the 3* Parque Vacacional Eden from £359pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 November - 30 November 2025 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag per person and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 20 May 2025.

Riga

British Airways Holidays offers two nights, at the 4* Wellton Centrum Hotel & SPA from £149pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 November - 30 November 2025 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, one checked bag per person and accommodation only. Book by 20 May 2025.

Greece

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights, at the 4* Alkion Resort from £349pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 October - 31 October 2025 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag per person and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 20 May 2025.

The US, New York

British Airways Holidays offers three nights, at the 3* Paramount Hotel Times Square, from £579pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2026 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation only. Book by 20 May 2025.

Orlando

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights, at the 3* Ramada Plaza Resort and Suites International Drive from £569pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2026 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation only. Book by 20 May 2025.

Las Vegas

British Airways Holidays offers five nights, at the 3.5* The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower from £799pp, travelling on selected dates between 15 January - 13 January 2026 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation only. Book by 20 May 2025.

Barbados

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights, at the 3* All Seasons Resort from £699pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 September - 30 September 2025 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation only. Book by 20 May 2025.

Dubai

British Airways Holidays offers three nights, at the 4* Hilton Garden Inn Dubai, Mall Avenue from £559pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 September - 30 September 2025 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation. Book by 20 May 2025.

Mauritius

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights, at the 3.5* Coin De Mire Attitude from £879pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2026 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 20 May 2025.

Cancun

British Airways Holidays offers seven nights, at the 3.5* Allegro Playacar from £929pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 September - 30 September 2025 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Gatwick Airport, one checked bag at 23kg per person and accommodation on All Inclusive board basis. Book by 20 May 2025.