Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old British girl is fighting for her life in a coma after she fell from a balcony in Mallorca on the second day of her first ever trip abroad.

The teenager was placed in the coma after her fall in S'illot on the east of the island last Tuesday (27 August). The Sun reported that she was trying to climb from one balcony to another when she misstepped and fell from the first floor of her hotel, suffering severe head injuries.

The teenager, who has not yet been identified, was on her first ever trip abroad. Family friend Erica Arnold has set up a JustGiving page to raise money to support the teenager and her family. Erica said the girl was stabilised at the scene by paramedics, before being taken by by ambulance to Son Espases Hospital, in Palma, where she “is expected to remain for eight weeks until she is well enough to be flown back to the UK”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old British girl is fighting for her life in a coma after she fell from a balcony in Mallorca on the second day of her first ever trip abroad. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erica told a national newspaper that the girl is 'still in critical condition in intensive care but the good news is that doctors have removed her breathing tube and she is breathing on her own.” Erica added: “She is such a lovely girl, everyone who knows her loves her. If anyone can fight and get through this it is [her].”

On the JustGiving page Erica said the family were on their first-ever holiday abroad “with their four children for a week” when the “tragedy struck”. She added: “At present, she is critical, on life support and in an induced coma. She has had two brain surgeries and will need two more, spinal surgery and other surgery. Once back in the U.K, she will need further medical intervention.

“The girl’s parents desperately need accessible accommodation to commute to the hospital. As you can imagine, this is somewhere the family has never travelled to before; everything is new and confusing, and there is tremendous worry about their daughter.

“The language barrier makes the simplest of things difficult, especially as all their time and thoughts are currently with their daughter. They also have limited finances. This was their first family holiday abroad; they saved a long time.” Erica said the “young lady is loved by so many; she’s always smiling and fun and is a brilliant horse rider with her whole life ahead of her”.