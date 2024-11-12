Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United football player Bruno Fernandes has been hailed a hero after saving a passenger’s life on an easyJet flight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernandes quickly aided a passenger who had been taken ill during a flight to Lisbon. The Portuguese star called for help after noticing he had passed out.

Fernandes had been travelling back to his home country with United team-mate and fellow Portugal international Diogo Dalot on Monday (11 November) before noticed that a man had passed out towards the back of the plane. The 30-year-old is said to have rushed over to him before calling out: "Excuse me! We need help! Excuse me! We need help!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passenger Susanna Lawson recounted the story after boarding the flight to travel to a business summit in Lisbon, hailing the playmaker for his quick actions to help the passenger.

She told Business Cloud: "Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don’t know if he lost consciousness or not.

“Members of the crew rushed to the back to help. There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on.

“He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK. It might have been about five to 10 minutes and then he made his way back to his seat but again very unassuming. He wasn’t looking for any attention himself.” A United insider said it was no surprise Fernandes came to the aid of his fellow passenger, citing the star's humility and compassion, despite his star status and high profile.