Bruno Fernandes: Man United football star hailed a hero after saving passenger's life on easyJet flight

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

12th Nov 2024, 2:07pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Manchester United football player Bruno Fernandes has been hailed a hero after saving a passenger’s life on an easyJet flight.

Fernandes quickly aided a passenger who had been taken ill during a flight to Lisbon. The Portuguese star called for help after noticing he had passed out.

Fernandes had been travelling back to his home country with United team-mate and fellow Portugal international Diogo Dalot on Monday (11 November) before noticed that a man had passed out towards the back of the plane. The 30-year-old is said to have rushed over to him before calling out: "Excuse me! We need help! Excuse me! We need help!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passenger Susanna Lawson recounted the story after boarding the flight to travel to a business summit in Lisbon, hailing the playmaker for his quick actions to help the passenger.

She told Business Cloud: "Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don’t know if he lost consciousness or not.

“Members of the crew rushed to the back to help. There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on.

“He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK. It might have been about five to 10 minutes and then he made his way back to his seat but again very unassuming. He wasn’t looking for any attention himself.” A United insider said it was no surprise Fernandes came to the aid of his fellow passenger, citing the star's humility and compassion, despite his star status and high profile.

Related topics:PortugueseManchester UnitedEasyJet

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice