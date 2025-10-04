A travel warning has been issued for tourists as three people have been killed in the holiday hotspot Bulgaria. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Bulgaria has been hit with devastating scenes in the seaside resort of Burgas Province. Flooding wrecked havoc across several villages.

Southeastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast have experienced disastrous conditions, sparking a state of emergency to be declared. Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed the three fatalities and said that one man was killed in a building basement after water caved through.

The other two people were rescuers who were responding to alerts, he said. Emergency services have ramped up their search to locate missing people, with the Navy being called in for help. Sadly, some people may never be recovered as the floods swept away cars and caravans into the sea, reports BTA.

Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov commented: "We are monitoring the situation. If the Ministry of Interior makes a request to us, we are ready to send additional forces."

The army has sent two boats with rescue teams to assist those in the flooded areas. More than 10 fire trucks have been deployed in the wider Black Sea region, including Elenite, to help people in flooded areas, Bulgaria's NOVA TV reported quoting a regional official.

The situation in Elenite and the wider Burgas region is slowly returning to normal after the devastating floods that struck the Bulgarian resort. Power supply remains cut in Elenite, though electricity has been restored across the rest of Nessebar municipality. Damage assessments are set to begin today.