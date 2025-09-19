Commuters across Greater Manchester are being hit by mass disruption due to bus strikes.

Bus drivers are taking industrial action in a row over a pay deal. Dozens of buses are off the road, with transport bosses estimating up to two thirds of all the city region's services won't be running, including school buses.

TfGM said bus services operated under the Bee Network by Metroline, First and Stagecoach won't run from Friday through to Monday. They include numerous services in Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside and Trafford - including school services. Buses in Wigan and Bolton won't be affected.

More than 1,000 drivers at Stagecoach in Greater Manchester, at the Oldham, Stockport and Middleton depots, are walking out. The strikes are part of a co-ordinated series of industrial action with other firms in Manchester's integrated Bee Network.

Drivers at Stagecoach have rejected a pay offer of 3.5 per cent. Another 1,000 workers at Metroline Manchester - based at the Sharston, Hyde Road, Ashton and Wythenshawe depots - have also turned down a 3.5 per cent pay offer. Meanwhile, 110 members at First Bus Rochdale rejected this year's pay offer - of six per cent.

The Bee Nework has issued a reminder on social media for those affected by the bus strikes today and into the weekend. On X, formerly Twitter, they wrote: "Industrial action is taking place today impacting the operation of Bee Network bus services. Disruption to services is expected to last through until Tuesday morning [23 Sep].

"It is essential that you check your service before you travel." They also shared the link to the Bee Network website where people can check if their route is affected by the strikes - see the link here.