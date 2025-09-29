Most bus services in Greater Manchester will run as normal this week, as unions have called off strikes.

The strikes had been planned to start on Tuesday but have now been called off. Staff at three Bee Network bus operators – First, Metroline and Stagecoach – were due to take part in industrial action from Tuesday 30 September to Thursday 2 October.

Unite the Union has today confirmed that strikes will be suspended whilst it ballots members at First and Stagecoach on a revised offer. It is hoped staff at Metroline will agree the same approach today meaning all buses across Greater Manchester would run as normal this week.

It follows intensive work across the weekend, with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and the Mayor of Greater Manchester doing everything in their power to bring the negotiations between bus operators and union colleagues to a fair resolution. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, said: We’ve been working throughout the weekend, doing everything in our power to bring the negotiations between bus operators and union colleagues to a fair resolution.

“This is positive progress and we’re pleased that union colleagues have now agreed to suspend strike action to ballot their members. We encourage staff at Metroline to do the same, in turn averting any strike action taking place this week.

“I have been clear that we support the aims of the unions – bus drivers deserve a better deal. But it has to be delivered in way that’s affordable and sustainable for the Bee Network. We’re hopeful that agreements can be reached between operators and unions to conclude the pay negotiations.”