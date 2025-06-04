The four-year-old British boy saw his arm stuck inside an exposed suction hole at a hotel pool in Can Picafort, Mallorca.

Guests are said to have looked on in horror as the child suddenly became stuck after putting his arm into the pool's suction hole, which was not covered. The vacuum effect from the hole trapped him up to his elbow, forcing staff at the hotel to call emergency services.

The incident took place at Hotel Zafiro in Can Picafort, a resort in the north of the island, on 1 June. Paramedics arrived first at the scene but were unable to free the boy, forcing firefighters to drain the pool and then use a pneumatic drill to reach a pipe leading to the hole.

The boy was given a helmet and ear protectors as they drilled down, before they eventually cut it off at the source around 30 minutes later and freed the boy. Police and members of the Spanish Guardia Civil were also at the scene. The boy was taken to a local clinic but thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police later questioned the hotel’s lifeguards, and one admitted that he had already reported issues with the suction system to the resort's management team, reports Euro Weekly. A makeshift solution to the issue had seen them reinsert a screw to cover the hole, though this frequently came loose. An investigation into potential negligence by hotel management is now underway, local reports said.

Bombers de Mallorca posted on X: “This afternoon, a 4-year-old child got his arm stuck in the drain of a hotel swimming pool in #CanPicafort . Finally, we managed to free him and @SAMU061IB was able to confirm that he did not suffer any serious injuries.”