The popular Greek holiday island Crete is grappling with unprecedented influx of migrants as over 1,000 have arrived in just a matter of days.

In just a matter of days, Crete witnessed over 1,500 migrants arriving on its shores, with another 230 rescued near the island of Gavdos, Greece’s southernmost point. This means a staggering 350% increase in migrant arrivals compared to the same period last year.

This has prompted local officials to issue urgent warnings about the strain on the island’s infrastructure. Growing numbers of migrants are arriving in Crete.

In the first half of 2025 alone more than 6,500 have landed on the island and are severely drawing down local resources. The recent arrivals coincides with the peak tourism season, causing an extra strain to the island.

Many tourist facilities, including hotels, restaurants, and transportation services, are already at full capacity, leaving little room for the additional strain created by the migrant crisis. As the demand for services increases, local businesses fear they may not be able to deliver the level of service expected by tourists, potentially leading to a decline in satisfaction and fewer visitors in the future.

Local authorities are struggling to meet the demands for temporary housing, as emergency reception centers, such as the Agia Exhibition Center in Chania, are overwhelmed with new arrivals. Currently, more than 850 people are housed at the center, with many others redirected to other areas, such as Rethymno, due to overcrowding.

Despite the desperate efforts to provide shelter, conditions at these facilities have drawn significant criticism from local NGOs and humanitarian organizations. The Migrants’ Centre of Chania has condemned the poor conditions at Agia, highlighting severe shortages in basic necessities like food, water, and bedding, with overcrowded spaces made worse by a heatwave that has gripped the region.