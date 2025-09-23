London commuters are facing travel chaos this morning as there are severe delays on a popular Tube line.

There are severe delays on the District line this morning. Transport for London (TfL) says: “No service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway and SEVERE DELAYS between Earl's Court and Upminster while we fix a signal failure at Acton Town.

“Tickets will be accepted on London Buses, C2C and the Elizabeth line. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

Meanwhile South Western Railway has also warned that trains “may be cancelled or delayed”. It says on X: “Due to a signalling problem between Vauxhall and London Waterloo some lines towards London Waterloo are blocked. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Trains running to and from Waterloo may be cancelled, revised, or delayed up to 10 minutes. As a result, South Western Railway are currently unable to use platforms 1 to 7 at Waterloo, therefore services will arrive and depart from different platforms to usual.

No services are able to call at Queenstown Road until further notice. The train firm adds: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12:00. Some lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”