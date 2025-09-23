Several Metro services have been suspended after a power outage in Newcastle.

Operator Nexus said no trains will run between Pelaw and South Hylton, Pelaw and South Shields or from Monkseaton to St James. It added there will only be limited services between Newcastle Airport and Pelaw, as well as between Monkseaton and Pelaw.

Trains are however running between Pelaw and Newcastle Airport on the green line, and between Monkseaton and Pelaw on the yellow route every 20 minutes.

The issue was caused by a power outage at the Stadler Depot in Gosforth, Newcastle. The problem, which was revealed shortly after 5 o'clock on Tuesday morning, initially meant all services were suspended.

Train tickets will be accepted on Go North East, Arriva North East and Stagecoach buses, as well as on the Shields Ferry. Metro passes and Pop cards can also be used.