Dublin Ireland: American tourists ‘whipped by horse and carriage driver for not paying fare’ day after St Patrick's Day celebrations
The video was shot on Tuesday (18 March) in Dublin, just after St Patrick’s Day celebrations, and was shared online. In the footage, the terrified tourists can be seen cowering by a wall as the furious driver raises his massive whip.
He can be heard yelling at them: ‘Pay now, pay into my f****** bank account.’ The unfolding scene leaves one tourist to say to the driver: ‘I have money, ‘It’s 100 US, it’s extra.’
But the driver is having none of it and shouts: ‘F****** b*******.’ The two tourists then say: ‘I’m sorry, we’ve learned our lesson, thank you.’
It is not clear from the video footage whether the tourists actually paid for their ride. As soon as the video was shared on the social media platform X, people were quick to give their take on it all.
One user wrote: ‘Served them right’. Another said: ‘I mean, it is money well spent. They did get full Irish experience.’
In celebration of St Patrick’s Day, there was a party atmosphere in the Irish capital, as huge parades were held in front of the President Michael D Higgins. Around 500,000 people from home and abroad watched the thousands of people participating and performing in the colourful and very creative parade.
