Flights at Edinburgh Airport are expected to run as usual over the festive period after planned strikes have been cancelled.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuel tanker drivers working for North Air at Edinburgh Airport threatened to strike for 19 days over Christmas and New Year over a pay dispute. Fuel suppliers to the airport have opted to not walk out after a pay offer has been settled between North Air and Unite, the "nation’s leading aviation trade union".

Unite Industrial Officer Carrie Binnie said: "Unite's membership at North Air overwhelmingly backed the improved pay offer. We are pleased to have secured a negotiated pay deal which reflects the hard work and skills of our membership at Edinburgh Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flights at Edinburgh Airport are expected to run as usual over the festive period after planned strikes have been cancelled. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"The pay deal means that the scheduled strike over the festive season is off and the dispute is over." A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "We are pleased that Unite and North Air have reached an agreement."

Unite had threatened strike action last month after declining a four-and-a-half per cent pay rise. The union revealed North Air's profits increased to £1.9million in 2023, with turnover rising to £40.4m.

Unite said that North Air had already agreed to higher pay for several other sectors with a 26.7 per cent rise for Loganair cabin crew. The strike threatened to disrupt travel plans for more than 100,000 people who typically pass through Edinburgh Airport in the three days before Christmas Eve.