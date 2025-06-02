Finnair faces major disruptions due to Helsinki Airport industrial action.

The Finnish Aviation Union IAU has announced industrial action at Finnair’s home hub, Helsinki Airport, causing disruptions to traffic today (Monday 2 June). According to the IAU, industrial actions are similar to those carried out on Friday, 30 May.

The four-hour industrial actions target different work shifts and thus affect many functions essential also to Finnair’s flights throughout the day, such as ground handling operations and catering services. As industrial action will cause significant disruptions to the operation of flights, Finnair will have to cancel approximately 50 flights on Monday.

Flight cancellations are expected to affect approximately 3600 Finnair customers. Finnair will offer customers of cancelled flights an alternative flight.

Finnair faces major disruptions due to Helsinki Airport industrial action. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Customers whose flight was cancelled due to industrial action will be informed about the cancellation as soon as it has been done. After this, the customer will receive a message and be offered a new route, which will also be visible in Finnair’s Manage booking service and mobile application.

The offered routing can be changed within the limits of flight availability in Manage booking or through customer service. Alternatively, customers can cancel their reservation and apply for a refund for the unused ticket. Customers are asked to make sure that their contact information is up to date on their reservation.

The industrial action might cause disruptions, for example, in the baggage handling at Helsinki Airport. Customers travelling on Monday are encouraged to check-in in advance, arrive at the airport on time and pack essential items, such as medicines, in carry-on baggage.