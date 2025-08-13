Cities in the popular holiday hotspot Portugal are being evacuated as wildfires are continuing to rage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major wildfire in the Trancoso region remains active. It has persisted for more than 10 days and continues to pose a significant threat, despite being in its conclusion phase twice and later reigniting.

Nearly 700 firefighters are currently deployed on site. Trancoso is situated in eastern Portugal and was one of the most important towns in Portugal during the Middle Ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trancoso City Council has decided to maintain the Municipal Emergency and Civil Protection Plan in effect "due to the emergency situation caused by the fire affecting the municipality," following the meeting of the Municipal Civil Protection Commission. The municipality has already suspended irrigation in public spaces and urged the population to reduce water consumption "to what is strictly necessary" and, by doing so, help "safeguard this essential resource for fighting the fire."

Cities in the popular holiday hotspot Portugal are being evacuated as wildfires are continuing to rage. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Portugal is on alert due to the worsening weather forecast. Access, movement, and stay within forest areas are prohibited, according to the Municipal Forest Fire Defense Plans. Burning and burning are also prohibited, and permits issued for that period are also suspended.

A wildfire has also been active for 11 days in the Vila Real area, specifically within the Peneda-Gerês National Park. At least 60 people have been evacuated from nearby villages. Firefighting efforts continue to be mobilized in the region.

Extreme heat, high winds, ongoing drought, and – increasingly – thunderstorms are creating volatile fire behavior, leading to sudden reignitions and containment setbacks.