Much of France remains on a red heatwave alert today causing wildfires in the country to continue.

The maximum red alert for the heatwave is being maintained by the national weather agency Météo-France in five departments – Aude, Isère, Rhône, Drôme and Ardèche. Another 68 departments are on the slightly lower orange alert for high temperatures.

Météo-France says there will be a “relative cooling” in the west of the country on Wednesday, bringing thunder storms, with temperatures falling below 35C. However, “very high” temperatures are set to continue in the east of the country, with 36-39C forecast; in the central east, temperatures could reach 40-42C.

The red alert will remain in place for central eastern France until 6:00 on Thursday, August 14. There are still wildfires raging in France. Listed below are the areas that are affected.

Bouches-du-Rhône, Hérault, Pyrénées-Orientales: There is ongoing active fires in these regions. Multiple fires are burning with widespread alerts and evacuations.

Central France (Cher, Charente-Maritime): Active fires have been reported today. At least six major fires burning across these areas.

A massive wildfire broke out on August 5, 2025, near the village of Ribaute in the Aude department. It's the largest wildfire in France since 1949, spanning across roughly 17,000 hectares, exceeding the size of Paris.

It has since been contained.