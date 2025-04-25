Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FIVE LUXE and FIVE Palm Jumeirah in Dubai are two of the best hotels I have ever stayed in.

The two hotels themselves are stunning, adding to the beautiful skyscraper skyline of the bustling destination Dubai. If you are looking for a luxury holiday accompanied with good vibes, beachfront views, pool parties and endless good energy then you must visit either one of these hotels - or both like myself.

FIVE LUXE Dubai hotel review

The first hotel I stayed at was FIVE LUXE and I was pretty much shocked and surprised the whole time during my stay. From the room itself, to the stunning views from the hotel, to the peaceful beach area contrasted with the liveliness of the pool, there was a lot to take in and admire. The room was incredibly spacious, facing out to a view of the Ain Dubai - the world’s tallest observation wheel. There were sun loungers out on the balcony, a separate area for wardrobe space, a walk-in shower, a huge bathtub with a TV in the wall so you can relax after a busy day. And the bed was luxurious and comfy.

Despite the liveliness outside of the hotel when there are different events on and pool parties I couldn’t hear anything from my room. I had a lot of fun during my stay at the hotel and always had a great nights sleep - a win-win. The hotel offers direct access to a 150-meter private beach, providing guests with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, and boasts award-winning restaurants and lounges, offering a diverse culinary experience.

I particularly enjoyed the food at Ronin, a Japanese restaurant led by Michelin-starred Chef SK. The restaurant boasts sea views and at night you can eat delicious food while enjoying the views of the Dubai at night, with the wheel sparkling different colours as the hours pass. The food itself was incredible with sushi and wagyu truffle gyozas. It was some of the best food I have ever tasted.

Not only does the hotel have incredible dining options, but FIVE LUXE is also home to several acclaimed venues including Paradiso Dubai and Playa Pacha Dubai. I had drinks in Paradiso Dubai before a big event at Playa Pacha where iconic Brit DJ duo CamelPhat were playing. The bar, again has spectacular views of Dubai, and is an outpost of Barcelona’s award-winning cocktail bar, offering theatrical drinks. There were performers and the vibe set the scene for a night of fun in Playa Pacha Dubai.

Playa Pacha Dubai is a beach club concept by the iconic Pacha brand, bringing the vibrant spirit of Ibiza to the shores of Dubai. Playa Pacha Dubai features multiple pools, including a family-friendly area, and guests can choose from various seating options such as sunbeds and VIP cabanas. You can even spot the iconic cherry logo in the hotel adding a touch of Ibiza's signature style to the venue.

The beach club hosts a series of high-profile events featuring renowned international DJs.​ I was lucky enough to watch CamelPhat perform an amazing set under the night sky and full moon. The atmosphere was buzzing, everyone was having the time of their lives and it was an experience I won’t forget. CamelPhat’s Dubai performance at Playa Pacha Dubai is ahead of their 2025 residency at Pacha Ibiza, running every Tuesday from 20 May to 7 October.

Just to top off the experience at FIVE LUXE, the hotel also offers spa treatments like Swedish massages and aromatherapy - perfect after a night full of dancing. It also has a fitness centre with equipment on a balcony, so you can workout while enjoying the views. I didn’t want to leave the hotel, but a short car journey to FIVE Palm Jumeirah, another hotel in a league of its own, made it more bearable.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai hotel review

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai is another showstopper. It is a a luxurious five-star resort situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island with a central glass bridge connecting its two main towers. Just the architecural wonder of the hotel itself is impressive enough.

The hotel boasts 470 luxurious rooms and suites, and I stayed in a room with another gorgeous sea view, this time facing the Ain Dubai from another angle. The room is equipped with plush bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, another walk-in shower and round luxurious bathtub.

The resort offers five outdoor swimming pools, including a 180-foot-long pool that runs through the heart of the property, where lively pool parties are held. Guests can also relax on the 150-meter private beach, so depending on what vibe you want, you have a choice. The beach had a lovely relaxed vibe and it was lovely to cool off in the sea. While the pool area was a lot more lively, with love-heart inflatables hanging down and all the tunes were playing - a lot of fun if you are looking for more of the party atmosphere.

FIVE Palm also boasts award-winning restaurants including Maiden Shanghai, an authentic Chinese restaurant offering a modern twist on traditional dishes, and Cinque, an Italian restaurant serving meals full of Italian flavours and goodness. The food at both of the restaurants was amazing, and the fact you get the chance to eat as restaurants as good as this in your hotel is quite amazing.

You can also venture up to The Penthouse, a rooftop lounge and nightclub offering panoramic views, signature cocktails, and live DJ performances.​ And the fun doesn’t stop there. FIVE Palm also features Bohemia Beach Club - a beachfront club that hosts world-renowned DJs and artists. The likes of Sonny Fodera and DEFECTED will take to the stage next month. Whether you're looking to relax by the pool during the day or dance to electrifying beats by night, Bohemia Beach Club really does provide an unforgettable experience.​ I enjoyed a night here dancing to the beats of DJ Jan Blomqvist and it was another memorable evening in Dubai to add to the list.

FIVE Palm is definitely more of the party hotel compared to LUXE, although both were lively and played tunes throughout the day. FIVE really does give its customers the best experience. Both hotels were striking on the outside and even better on the inside with plush rooms, stunning pools, and views from the room, and pool parties and beach clubs with DJs helping you to dance the night away. You will have experiences you won’t forget staying at FIVE.

FIVE LUXE and Palm Jumeirah are two hotels that I can’t fault in any way. Skip the other destinations, head to Dubai and stay at FIVE Luxe and Palm Jumeirah to enjoy luxury, good vibes, a party atmosphere and a holiday of dreams.