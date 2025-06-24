Travellers are facing flight cancellations at airports including Delhi and Zurich due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Air India, one of the country’s leading carriers, has been hit particularly hard by the ongoing developments in the Middle East. Due to the heightened security concerns surrounding the air base in Doha, the airline has halted all flights across the Gulf region until further notice.

The carrier has also temporarily halted its operations to and from key destinations in North America’s East Coast and Europe due to rising tensions and the safety concerns surrounding the conflict. In addition to halting regular services, Air India has made alterations to its flight routes. India-bound flights from North America are being diverted back to their points of origin, while other flights are being rerouted to avoid the affected airspace. These changes have led to significant delays, with many passengers uncertain about their travel plans.

Hundreds of Qatar Airways flights were also cancelled or diverted overnight, and further departures are being grounded today (Tuesday 24 June) because of the disarray - despite the country’s airspace being back open. This morning six departures from Doha to UK airports were cancelled, with the corresponding flights from British airports to the Qatari capital also grounded.

Travellers are posting on social media how they are stranded at airports due to these airlines cancelling their flights. One user posted to Air India saying: “Dear team, we are stranded at Zurich airport. Some passengers have been rerouted — I humbly request you to please help us too.

“My father is unwell and extremely anxious in this situation. Please, I’m requesting from the bottom of my heart — just help us get back home.”

Another posted last night saying: “AI156 Amsterdam to Delhi cancelled, many people are stranded at the airport, no help from @airindia staff (most unethical) they have left without any answers.” A third said: “Hey @airindia — our flight from Zurich to Delhi was cancelled with zero help for passengers. No hotel, no proper communication, no phone support. Just left at the airport overnight. This is completely unacceptable.”

Many have also been stranded at Delhi Airport. One user said on X: “My family is stranded at Delhi Airport. Flight AI187 (Del to YYZ) is cancelled. No staff is responding, and I can't reach customer care. Situation looks uncertain and clearly not resolving in a few hours. Just return our check-in luggage so we can go home.”

Hundreds were left stranded due to Qatar Airways cancellations too. One user posted on X last night: “My flight with Qatar airways through Doha is cancelled. Stranded at Frankfurt airport.“ It is advised that passengers check with their airline regarding the status of their flight before going to the airport.