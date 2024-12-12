Hannah Kobayashi, who went missing after failing to get her connecting flight back home, has been found safe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Kobayashi, 30, flew from Hawaii to Los Angeles early last month. She was intending to take another flight to New York on 8 November but missed her connection.

The woman from Maui vanished days later after sending "alarming" texts to her family. Text messages sent from her phone the day of the disappearance used words like "hun," "love" and "babe," according to her sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that she didn't believe her sister had sent those texts as she doesn't use words like that normally. Police subsequently revealed that video footage showed her walking into Mexico, 125 miles southeast of Los Angeles, on 12 November.

Hannah Kobayashi, who went missing after failing to get her connecting flight back home, has been found safe. (Photo: Hannah Kobayashi on Facebook) | Hannah Kobayashi on Facebook

Her family had reported her missing the day before. Her father, Ryan, flew out to Los Angeles to try to find her, searching with other family members and volunteers.

In late November, he was found dead in a car park near LA International Airport after taking his own life, police and his family said. On Wednesday evening (11 December), Ms Kobayashi's family released a statement saying she had been "found safe".

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also said she had been located. The family statement, signed Brandi Yee and Sydni Kobayashi, said: "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.