Over 100 flights have been cancelled at Helsinki Airport amid strike action.

Industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) has affected several major airlines including Finnair, Norwegian Air, Air France, Lufthansa, Iberia, KLM, and Scandinavian Airlines. The strike, which targeted essential ground handling and catering services, led to over 100 flight cancellations and 94 delays, impacting around 6,500 passengers.

This unexpected disruption has caused significant travel chaos, with passengers facing rebooking challenges and longer-than-usual wait times. Airlines are working to rebook travellers, but the strike today (Tuesday 17 June) has had a profound effect on flight schedules.

Finnair, as the primary carrier at Helsinki Airport, saw the highest number of cancellations, with approximately 143 flights grounded, impacting nearly 6,500 passengers. Other airlines such as Norwegian Air, Air France, Lufthansa, Iberia, KLM, and Scandinavian Airlines were also significantly affected, with delays spanning both short-haul and long-haul routes. European destinations like Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam saw extensive delays, while flights bound for North America and Asia were also impacted, with several long-haul flights delayed or cancelled.

The June 17th strike is only part of an ongoing series of industrial actions planned by the Finnish Aviation Union. A similar strike is scheduled for Thursday, June 19th, which is expected to cause additional disruptions at Helsinki Airport. Though the full extent of the impact of this strike is yet to be fully assessed, it is anticipated that it will cause further delays and cancellations for travelers using Helsinki Airport.