A unique and lesser-known destination, Tampere is perfect for holidaymakers as there are a lot of fun things to see and do on the social scene.

This summer, the Sauna Capital of the World is serving up lakeside luxury, outdoor spas, epic festivals like Blockfest, and a thriving gastronomy scene. Whether it’s saunas and cocktails, new rides at Särkänniemi, Tampere has something for everyone.

London Gatwick currently operates direct flights to Tampere-Pirkkala Airport with the flight time taking approximately 3 hours. Another option however is to fly to Helsinki Airport as there are easy and regular train services that run from Helsinki to Tampere.

Finnair offers flights from UK airports to Helsinki and there is also a bus connection to Tampere. See here for the best routes.

Sauna Capital of the World

Many of us are keen to improve our wellbeing, and Finnish sauna culture is the cornerstone of the Finns’ happy way of life. In the warm summer months a sauna might be the last thing on the agenda but in the sauna capital of the world there are other ways to enjoy them. Did you know there are sauna restaurants in Tampere where visitors can de-stress then tuck into great food and drink or even enjoy an open air BBQ? For example, Sauna-restaurant Kuuma, is perfect for embracing the relaxation of the sauna, taking a dip in the cold water and then enjoying a refreshing cocktail or delicious dinner.

Or for something less formal, Rauhaniemi Folk Spa and Sauna Temple offers a traditional sauna experience with the option to bring your own food for grilling and another Finnish sauna on the shores of Lake Pyhäjärvi has a dedicated terrace, a free gas barbecue, and swimming access to the lake. Or be among the first to visit the brand new one in the old factory district of Hiedanranta - a creative and vibrant sauna and restaurant hub for this summer. Be sure to try Restaurant Väst - on the menu at this new restaurant is a dish called ‘Midsummer’. Visitors can enjoy the flavours of Finnish summer on a plate!

A taste of Tampere

Speaking of food, Mänttä Food Festival takes place at Serlachius Museum in August. Experience a unique fusion of art and gastronomy at this delightful event, held within the atmospheric setting of a peaceful Finnish lakeland museum.

At one with nature

In Tampere, visitors can be assured of a smog free zone and enjoy the simple pleasure of breathing, arguably, the freshest in the world, even in the city centre. Nature is everywhere here. There's even a nature reserve in the middle of the city, easy to reach nature trails, and parks everywhere. To go further afield, the Outdoor Express takes passengers to the vast, green national parks by bus from Tampere railway station. The bonus is that it's much kinder to the environment AND nobody needs to drive!

Fairground attraction

You can have fun at Särkänniemi Amusement Park. Finland’s second largest amusement park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Visitors celebrating their 50th birthday this year and can bring ID to prove it, can bag themselves a free wristband. New for summer 2025, Särkänniemi is launching a thrilling new rally ride called Drifti, thanks to sponsorship from Turva insurance. This collaboration will re-introduce the handy ride buddy service. From Midsummer Turva will provide ride buddies for anyone who's too short or just feeling a bit nervous about riding solo.

Hip-hop festival

The biggest hip-hop festival in the Nordics, Blockfest is coming to Tampere on 15-16 August. Since its inception in 2008, the festival has transformed Finland’s hip-hop scene, evolving from an underground event to a mainstream cultural phenomenon. Nominated for Festival of the Year six times at the Industry Awards Gala, Blockfest promises another unforgettable experience this summer.

Magic by the lake

If something a little less hurried is on the cards, visitors can embrace the simple life by chilling out in a pretty cottage at the heart of Tampere’s natural beauty. Brand new for 2025 - Niemi-Kapee Shpa is a unique luxury travel package linked to the Taivasalla glamping experience, combining well-being, nature, and an unforgettable encounter with… sheep! This exclusive adult-only retreat, available only during the summer season offers a unique holiday experience in their own glamping-style outdoor spa—right in the heart of a picturesque sheep pasture by the shores of Lake Näsijärvi.

Tampere’s summer art

There’s a treat in store for art lovers heading to Tampere this summer - a special exhibition by Turner prize-winning British artist Keith Tyson. ‘Universal Symphony’ will be on display at Serlachius Museum from 24 May until 26 October, 2025. The Mänttä Art Festival also takes place between 15 June and 31 August. This highly regarded event is the largest exhibition of Finnish contemporary art.