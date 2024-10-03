Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was shot dead outside a luxury holiday resort in Mexico by assassins who fled on jet skis.

The incident, which occurred yesterday morning (Wednesday 2 October) outside Hotel Riu, forced terrified holidaymakers to stay indoors. The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old Mexican national, was gunned down by four armed men who fired multiple fatal shots outside of the hotel.

The group then fled the scene, with two leaving on awaiting jet skis and two running away on foot. Turquesa News reported that the victim was allegedly in charge of the jet skis the suspects used to flee.

Footage from the aftermath showed concerned guests wandering around the $1,000-a-night lobby awaiting instruction from officials. Others were seen on camera inside the resort in panic, with some calling loved ones, screaming and rushing to get inside with their beach gear.

Law enforcement are exploring the possibility that this homicide could be related to drug trafficking and cartel-related crimes. Hotel Riu released a statement that the dead man was not a guest or employee at their hotel, Riviera Maya News reported.

Police have not identified the deceased man, but paramedics confirmed he was dead at the scene. One of the four gunmen took off after shots were fired and ran through the beach area of the hotel's neighbouring Dreams Hotel. Witnesses said the suspect was wearing dark Bermuda shorts and a black shirt.