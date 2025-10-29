Footage shows the collapsed roof of a medical facility and floodwater and debris rushing down a street in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa hit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deadly Hurricane Melissa leaves a trail of destruction in Jamaica as it hits Cuba with 120mph winds.

Melissa made landfall on the afternoon of Tuesday Wednesday October 28, causing destruction across Jamaica, with the south west of the country being hit the hardest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Elizabeth was described as being “underwater” by local officials, with the city being heavily affected by winds and flooding - and at least seven related deaths have been reported.

The storm was downgraded to category four, then three, after landfall on Tuesday, but it restrengthened to a category four on the way to Cuba.

A video grab shows a collapsed roof of a medical facility in Black River and floodwater and debris rushing down a street in Montego Bay as Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica in October 2025. | SWNS

Footage shows the strong 185mph winds in Black River causing the roof of a medical facility to collapse, and in Montego Bay, causing trees to fall and damage to infrastructure.

Shawn Wenzel, a Canadian living in Montego Bay, Jamaica, was in the eye of the storm as it headed west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The eye of the storm was passing directly over us. We lost most of the trees in our yard and the cathedral ceiling roof in our living room suffered damage but the house is holding up otherwise.

"There was wind blowing in through the closed windows enough to raise the curtains and it blew the plywood off one window we had nailed it down to."