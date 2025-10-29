Hurricane Melissa Jamaica: Footage shows collapsed roof of medical facility and floodwater rushing down street
Deadly Hurricane Melissa leaves a trail of destruction in Jamaica as it hits Cuba with 120mph winds.
Melissa made landfall on the afternoon of Tuesday Wednesday October 28, causing destruction across Jamaica, with the south west of the country being hit the hardest.
St. Elizabeth was described as being “underwater” by local officials, with the city being heavily affected by winds and flooding - and at least seven related deaths have been reported.
The storm was downgraded to category four, then three, after landfall on Tuesday, but it restrengthened to a category four on the way to Cuba.
Footage shows the strong 185mph winds in Black River causing the roof of a medical facility to collapse, and in Montego Bay, causing trees to fall and damage to infrastructure.
Shawn Wenzel, a Canadian living in Montego Bay, Jamaica, was in the eye of the storm as it headed west.
He said: "The eye of the storm was passing directly over us. We lost most of the trees in our yard and the cathedral ceiling roof in our living room suffered damage but the house is holding up otherwise.
"There was wind blowing in through the closed windows enough to raise the curtains and it blew the plywood off one window we had nailed it down to."