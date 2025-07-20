Operations were “on hold” at Calais Port due to an “ongoing security incident”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers travelling through the Port this morning (Sunday 20 July) were asking questions on social media about the “incident” as there were hold-ups. P&O Ferries Travel Updates posted on X: “Due to an ongoing security incident in Calais port, operations are currently on hold.

“Local authorities are due on the scene shortly to resolve this matter, we hope to get you on your way shortly. Those who missed the 09:50 will be accommodated on the 12:00.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9am DFDS Ferries posted on X: Good morning, check-in is currently on hold in the Port of Calais. Check-in will re-open as soon as we can. We do apologise for the delay you are experiencing and you'll be moved onto the first available departure.”

Operations were “on hold” at Calais Port due to an “ongoing security incident”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The ferry firm has since posted an update at around 10:30am. It said: “Please be advised check in has now reopened and our teams are ready and waiting to welcome you onboard! Rest assured if you have missed your booked sailing, we will accommodate you on the next available departure. We appreciate your patience.”

There has been no comment yet on what the nature of the incident was. More to follow.