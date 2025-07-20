Is Calais Port closed? Latest updates after 'check-in on hold' after 'security incident' with 'local authorities on the scene'
Passengers travelling through the Port this morning (Sunday 20 July) were asking questions on social media about the “incident” as there were hold-ups. P&O Ferries Travel Updates posted on X: “Due to an ongoing security incident in Calais port, operations are currently on hold.
“Local authorities are due on the scene shortly to resolve this matter, we hope to get you on your way shortly. Those who missed the 09:50 will be accommodated on the 12:00.”
At 9am DFDS Ferries posted on X: Good morning, check-in is currently on hold in the Port of Calais. Check-in will re-open as soon as we can. We do apologise for the delay you are experiencing and you'll be moved onto the first available departure.”
The ferry firm has since posted an update at around 10:30am. It said: “Please be advised check in has now reopened and our teams are ready and waiting to welcome you onboard! Rest assured if you have missed your booked sailing, we will accommodate you on the next available departure. We appreciate your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.