Flights to and from Jersey Airport have been grounded, and passengers evacuated from the terminal building due to a "security incident".

Police and firefighters were called to the island's airport early this morning (Wednesday 5 March). Jersey Police are urging travellers to "avoid attending the airport until further notice".

Passengers and staff have been evacuated to a nearby health club while the investigation continues. In a statement, the Ports of Jersey adds: "We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the cooperation and understanding of passengers during this time. Our top priority is ensuring the safety and security of everyone at the airport."

British Airways, easyJet and Blue Islands flights were all scheduled for this morning with passengers asked to contact their airlines for updates. Jersey Airport is expected to reopen to passengers at 11:30am, no specific reason has yet been given for this morning's evacuation.

Airport operations director, Ashley Maggs said they were taking "every precaution". He said: "The airport has been evacuated this morning due to a significant security incident.

"We are taking this very seriously and we absolutely need to make sure we provide a safe environment for our passengers, so we're investigating this further. All I can say is that we received information and therefore we've had to investigate the information and its credibility. At the moment it's deemed as doubtable non-credible but obviously we have to take every precaution."

He added that security teams were in the building and were "going through protocols to make sure everything is safe". Passenger Rena Dunphy was evacuated after check-in and said the airport was "covered with police at the minute".

Speaking to BBC Radio Jersey she said: "I got through security and at about 06:30 GMT the alarm started going off. They just got everyone out to assembly points, kept us there for roughly half an hour and then they got everyone out of the assembly points and into the car parks."