Manchester Airport was temporarily closed due to “significant levels of snow” after it has already closed twice over the weather.

Manchester Airport has now re-opened today (Thursday 9 January). It temporarily closed its runways due to snow, saying its teams working “working hard to clear them as quickly as possible”.

One user responded to its post slamming the airport as “embarrassing”. Another said: “Entirely unpredictable“. A third user posted on X this morning saying that flights were currently “holding and some heading away to alternate airports.”

It comes as temperatures have plummeted again in Greater Manchester as the cold snap continues this week. Brits were braced for the coldest night of winter so far overnight - and temperatures are set to drop again later today.

A yellow Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in force across parts of the North West until 11am today - with snow falling across parts of Greater Manchester this morning. It came after the region woke up to temperatures of around -3C this morning, with misty conditions across much of the region. Several schools have closed their doors today including one in Wigan which was forced to close due to 'unexpected heavy snowfall'.

The airport already closed on Monday morning (6 January) due to heavy snow. It also closed in the early hours of Sunday evening (5 January) over the weather.

Flights are disrupted at Manchester Airport today after the airport was forced to close. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The airport posted an update today warning passengers that “some departures and arrivals may still experience delays”. It adds: “Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today. We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again”.

Manchester Airport departures

08:10 flight to Dublin - cancelled

10:40 KLM flight to Amsterdam - cancelled

12:00 Virgin Atlantic Airways flight to Atlanta - cancelled

12:35 Loganair flight to Isle of Man - cancelled

12:45 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled

Manchester Airport arrivals

12:00 Loganair flight from St Mawgan - cancelled

12:00 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled