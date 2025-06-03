Mount Etna has erupted in Sicily, spewing a huge column of gas and ash into the sky.

Footage shared on social media showed tourists running for their lives down the mountainside of Europe’s largest and most active volcano, located on the Italian island Sicily. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said in a widely reported statement that the volcano was experiencing strong strombolian explosions – a type of eruption – “of growing intensity”.

“Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area,” the statement said. They have since announced that the eruption is over.

As of today, June 3, 2025, there are no reports confirming ongoing eruptive activity at Mount Etna. There have not been any new alerts indicating resumed eruptions, and the aviation alert has been downgraded from red to orange, suggesting a stabilisation of conditions. However, Etna is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, and its status can change rapidly, so continuous monitoring is essential.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse, one of nine such centres worldwide used to monitor aviation risks, warned that a volcanic ash plume had reached an altitude of around 6,400 metres. They downgraded the threat level to yellow late on Monday afternoon.

On Monday passengers using Sicily’s busiest airport, Catania, faced flight delays and cancellations. At least 90 outbound and inbound flights – representing around 15,000 passengers – were cancelled. They included British Airways to and from London Gatwick and easyJet links with Luton and Bristol.

The highest number of cancellations was with Ryanair, at 42. Many other passengers found themselves on diverted flights, mostly to the airport serving Sicily’s capital, Palermo.

Today (Tuesday 3 June) there is currently no impact to departure flights. Departing flights are operating as normal. However, several arriving flights are delayed including a Jet2 flight from Manchester. It is advised to check with your airline regarding the status of your flight.