Widespread strikes by staff at European airports will be taking place.

The Italian Ministry of Transport has confirmed there will be widespread strikes by airport staff this Friday (10 January). It has led Italian media to describe the day as Venerdi Nero, or ‘Black Friday’.

Staff at Venice Marco Polo, Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa are set to strike from midnight on Friday for 24 hours. The strikes might prove particularly damaging for travellers to and from the country, and passengers will face flight delays and cancellations.

The action is backed by Cub Transport and Flai-TS, two of Italy’s major transport sector unions. In addition, travellers to Rome and Milan may be affected by further strike action on Friday affecting the cities’ train, bus, subway and tram services.

Widespread strikes by staff at European airports will be taking place. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Anton Radchenko, CEO of air travel compensation specialists AirAdvisor explains: “The Italian aviation industry has faced significant unrest among its workforce in recent months with staff at numerous airports striking, this latest wave of action by baggage handling staff threatens to derail the travel plans of anyone travelling to and from the country. Airports may bring in external staff to replace the striking baggage handlers, however these personnel are often less experienced than regular staff, slowing down the departure process and causing flights to leave later than planned.

“If numerous flights leave late, then this can have a knock-on effect to other flights’ departure slots and things can quickly spiral out of control. Strikes like these don’t just affect flights in the country in which they are taking place, they can impact inbound and outbound flights from across the world.”

Mr Radchenko advised passengers on what they should do if they are going to be affected by the strikes. He said: “Pack a change of clothes, a toothbrush and toothpaste and any other essentials like phone chargers in your carry-on rather than checked bags in case your hold luggage doesn’t make it on the flight, or gets lost. When strikes are looming, make sure you have your airline's app on your mobile device and sign up for email and SMS updates, to stay informed about how the strikes could affect your travel plans.

“If you find yourself in a position where you’re at the airport and your flight is delayed or cancelled, ask your airline’s staff what caused the delay or cancellation and note down their answer. This will serve as supporting documentation if you choose to file a claim for compensation.

“When your flight is delayed by over two hours, your airline is obliged to offer you food and drink vouchers. In addition, EU law states that air passengers affected by delays and cancellations may be due up to £520 in compensation for the inconvenience caused. Use a to establish what you might be owed as file a claim with as much evidence as you can gather, as soon as possible.”