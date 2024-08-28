Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fan favourite comedian Jason Manford is set to host an exclusive night of comedy in the holiday hotspot Tenerife.

Manford, one of the biggest names in UK comedy, will bring his critically acclaimed comedy club to the island. Manford's Comedy Club will launch with a spectacular event on Friday 6 September 2024, at the Auditorio Infanta Leonor in Los Cristianos.

He has become one of the UK’s most beloved comedians with his quick wit, warm humour, and down-to-earth charm. Now, he’s bringing his talent to Tenerife, offering locals and visitors alike a night of laughter and entertainment.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing Manford’s Comedy Club to Tenerife,” said Jason Manford. “It’s always been a dream to take our show on the road to places where people love a good laugh, and I can’t think of a better place to start than in beautiful Tenerife. We’ve got an incredible line-up with two other comedians on the bill, who are sure to have everyone in stitches!”.

Manford will be joined on stage by Allyson June Smith, a Canadian comedian who has been making waves on the international comedy circuit with her sharp observations and infectious energy, as well as Chris Washington, one of the UK’s rising comedy stars, known for his relatable humour and engaging storytelling.

Manford’s Comedy Club has become a staple of the UK comedy scene and the club’s expansion to Tenerife will bring the same high-quality comedy experience to new audiences. The show at Auditorio Infanta Leonor promises to be an unforgettable evening, blending the best of British humour with the sunny, laid-back atmosphere of Tenerife. With the event expected to draw a large crowd, early booking is highly recommended.

On Friday 6 September the doors will open at 8:30pm with the show starting at 9pm at the Auditorio Infanta Leonor in Los Cristianos, Tenerife. Ticket prices are no more than $60 and the price lowers depending on the area you sit in. You can buy tickets to the event by following this link.