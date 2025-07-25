I was lucky enough to be one of the first to visit a new tourist attraction in Leicester.

The city of Leicester is full of heritage and history. It made global headlines in 2012 when the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a city car park.

King Richard III died at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485 ending the Wars of the Roses and his tomb now lies in Leicester Cathedral, attracting international visitors. But now the Jewry Wall Museum is spotlighting the city’s spectacular Roman roots.

Roman Leicester (Ratae Corieltauvorum) was a major settlement after the Roman conquest of Britain around AD 43. Remains of Roman baths, roads, and a forum still exist and are preserved in places such as the newly re-vamped Jewry Wall Museum that is opening to the public on Saturday 26 July.

I visited the new tourist attraction on Friday 25 July and was really impressed. The Jewry Wall is one of the largest and most impressive surviving pieces of Roman masonry in Britain.

It is part of the remains of a Roman public bath complex that dates back to the 2nd century AD. You can view the Wall as you walk past the museum - but I would highly recommend entering those museum doors and learning more about Leicester’s Roman past.

You can immerse yourself in the stories of Roman Leicester. It begins with an interactive experience showcasing the Jewry Wall 2,000 years ago and how the Roman town developed. It tells tales and stories and leads you up until the present day.

Interactive experience at Jewry Wall Museum. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

It is a seven-minute immersive film experience introducing life in Roman Leicester around AD 125–130. This is great for kids as it really brings the story to life.

You then go downstairs where you are treated to over 100 artefacts on display including stunning Roman mosaics, jewellery, bronzework, coins, and the medieval Thurmaston Milestone. It is fascinating walking around and seeing all of the stunning historic pieces on display.

Roman mosaic at Jewry Wall Museum. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The building itself is bright, light, and boasts stunning views of the Jewry Wall as you walk around the museum. I really loved the space and how much thought went into the re-vamp of the museum, allowing the Jewry Wall to be the main focal point. It is truly worth a visit.

Not only is the museum full of fascinating artefacts of Leicester’s Roman past but there is also a chance to chill out and grab a bite to eat and a coffee in the cafe upstairs. Again, the big windows mean you have the chance to sit back and relax while enjoying the views of the 2,000-year-old Jewry Wall - a structure built just decades after the Colosseum in Rome. It is quite something.

The cafe is even free meaning you don’t have to buy a ticket to the museum to go in. There is also a great little gift shop full of lovely postcards, toys, fridge magnets and more.

The museum allows you to view the Wall up close. There are benches outside, and even an interactive app that you can download on your phone. The app allows you to see what the Roman public baths complex would have looked like where you are standing. I thought this was a great bonus, especially for children.

I really enjoyed my day out at the tourist attraction in Leicester learning about its Roman past. The city has a rich history and the new museum really spotlights that. It is a great day out.

Admission to the Jewry Wall Museum – A Real Roman Experience, includes a Roman Explorer Pass, allowing unlimited visits for 12 months – perfect for families and history lovers alike. Visitors can also choose a combined ticket, offering access to both the Jewry Wall Museum and the city’s King Richard III Visitor Centre at a discounted price.

Adults (16+): £12.50

Concessions: £11.50

Children (5–15): £6.25

Family (2 adults + 2 children): £32

Under 5s and official carers: Free

Combined attraction tickets: From £23

Tickets are available now at jewrywall.com. Jewry Wall Museum – A Real Roman Experience, is based at St Nicholas Circle, Leicester, LE1 4LB.