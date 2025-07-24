A new and exciting tourist attraction will be opening in the city of Leicester.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jewry Wall Museum will spotlight Leicester’s Roman past, blending 2nd century archaeology with 21st century technology to tell the fascinating story of everyday life in Leicester 2,000 years ago. Leicester City Council has fully refurbished a Grade II-listed former college, designed by modernist architect Trevor Dannatt and inspired by the ancient foundations of the nearby bath house, to serve as a modern space for the new attraction.

The Museum is centred around the remains of a Roman bathhouse – one of the largest civic Roman ruins in the country. Sir Peter Soulsby, the mayor of Leicester City, says: “This magnificent new museum means that we can now shout proudly about our 2,000 years of history and Leicester’s place in Roman Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to archaeological discoveries and interactive technology, the Jewry Wall Museum can reveal the public and private lives of the residents of Ratae Corieltauvorum like never before, telling their stories in new and compelling ways. I hope it will become another must-see visitor attraction in our historic city and improve our understanding of Roman Leicester, while giving local people even more reason to be proud of their city’s long history.”

A new and exciting tourist attraction will be opening in the city of Leicester. (Photo: Jewry Wall Museum) | Jewry Wall Museum

Upon arriving at the Jewry Wall Museum, visitors will start an engaging trip through Roman Leicester. They will meet ‘Marcellus,’ the son of a Roman soldier and a local woman, who will serve as their guide to the ancient city of Ratae Corieltauvorum.

Created by renowned British artist Scott Tetlow, Marcellus and the other characters will reconstruct a lively Roman Leicester street scene. Interactive displays, projections, and games will offer insights into daily life in the 2nd-century city.

Over 100 items from Leicester and Leicestershire are displayed at the new museum. These include some of the UK’s most exceptional Roman mosaics and wall plasters, along with jewellery, pottery, bronzework, and coins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum will open on Saturday 26 July. Ticket prices are below:

Adults (16+): £12.50

£12.50 Concessions: £11.50

£11.50 Children (5–15): £6.25

£6.25 Family (2 adults + 2 children): £32

£32 Under 5s and official carers: Free

Free Combined attraction tickets: From £23