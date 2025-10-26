The runway at Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to close for nine hours majorly disrupting flights and passengers.

LBA, based in Yeadon announced, at 9pm on Friday night (24 October) that it had taken the decision to close the airport until the morning "due to an unforeseen issue with the runway". A post on LBA's Facebook page said it was "working to resolve the disruption as soon as possible" and that "the safety and comfort of the passengers travelling through our terminal is our number one priority".

The works were completed by 4am and the runway reopened at 6am on Saturday (25 October). A post on Facebook at that time from LBA said: "The runway is now open, and the airport is resuming normal operations.

"Some delays and disruptions may still occur. Please arrive as planned unless your airline has advised otherwise.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused." Flights heading out of LBA are experienced major delays in the aftermath of the runway closure.

Some departing and arrival flights are still delayed today (Sunday 26 October), however generally, flights are operating as normal. Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Listed below are flights that are disrupted today.

07:50 Jet2 to Corfu - delayed

09:30 easyJet to Palma de Mallorca - delayed