A man has suffered serious injuries after an "incident" involving a vehicle at a multi-storey car park at a major UK airport.

The accident happened at London Luton Airport this morning, police said. The car involved had fallen from an upper level of the car park, according to the BBC.

Emergency services were called to the car park on the airport complex shortly before 11am this morning (Sunday June 15). The incident happened at Car Park One, Luton Airport confirmed.

An airport spokesperson said "one person has been taken to hospital for further assessment" and airport staff were managing the vehicles leaving the site. Arriving vehicles are being redirected to the airport's mid-stay car park until further notice," they said in a statement supplied to the BBC.

They also confirmed, however, that the airport is continuing to run as usual, so passengers shouldn’t expect any delays or changes to their flights. “There is no disruption to wider airport operations,” the spokesperson added.

Bedfordshire Police said their officers, ambulance and fire crews were still on the scene. Officers asked any witnesses to contact them.

East of England Ambulance Service said it sent a number of crews to the site. "An ambulance, an ambulance officer vehicle, a rapid response vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Beds and Herts Critical Care Scheme were sent to the scene," a spokesman said.

The BBC reported that the victim's car appeared to be on its side and wedged against the side of the car park building and a crane had been brought in.