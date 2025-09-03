Commuters face days of London Tube shutdown next week if the RMT Union presses ahead with threatened strike action, Transport for London has warned.

Talks were being held between TfL and the RMT union in a bid to avert what would be one of the worst strikes in years. Dialogue was said to be “ongoing”, with TfL saying it was “working hard” to resolve the dispute.

But on Tuesday afternoon it set out the full impact on passengers if the RMT’s 10,400 members do walk out on a “rolling” basis from Sunday morning. This will result in disruption across the Tube on Sunday, with “limited services” operating - and passengers urged to complete all travel by 6pm.

Between Monday and Thursday, a network-wide shutdown is feared. There will be “little or no service” across the Underground, with any services that do run starting later than usual, with no service before 8am. On Friday, there will be no Tube trains before 8am and it will take until mid-morning to return to a normal service.

The RMT has ordered different staff to walk out at different times as part of a battle to win a 32-hour working week - down from 35 hours at present - in addition to an offered 3.4 per cent pay rise. Listed below are affected dates.

On Sunday 7 September, there will be disruption across the Tube, with limited services running

From Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected

On Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR

Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy. At times, they may not be able to stop at stations shared with the Tube.

Sunday 7 September

Disruption across Tube network

Limited services running

Services that run will finish early

Complete your journey by 18:00

DLR running normal service

Monday 8 to Thursday 11 September

Tube

Disruption expected across Tube network

Little to no service running

No service before 08:00

Complete your journey by 18:00

DLR

Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September only: no DLR service due to strike

All other days: full service

Stations shared with Tube services: possible disruption

Elizabeth line

There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line

Trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10: before 07:30 and after 22:30. Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11: before 08:00

Stations shared with Tube services: possible disruption

Friday 12 September

Tube

No service before 08:00

Normal service on all lines by late morning

DLR

Normal service

Elizabeth Line

Normal service

Claire Mann, TfL's chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT union has announced strike action. We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points.

“We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4 per cent pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of previous commitments. We welcome further engagement with our unions about fatigue and rostering across London Underground, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable.

"Given the improvements we have recently put in place in response to concerns raised by our unions, we urge the RMT to call off this action, which will only disrupt Londoners. We want them to continue to engage with us and put our fair, affordable pay offer to their members – which reflects a figure that is line with offers accepted by RMT across the rail industry.

“If this strike action goes ahead customers should check before they travel as on some days during the strike, there will be little to no service." A RMT spokesman said: “We remain open to talks and are awaiting a revised offer.”