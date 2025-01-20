Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A memorial service has been held for an American woman allegedly murdered by an Irish man in Hungary last year.

Mackenzie Michalski, 31, from Fredonia, New York, was on holiday in the Hungarian capital of Budapest in November 2024. She was last seen at a nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday November 5, and was listed as missing by Budapest Police later that day.

A 37-year-old Irish man who works in marketing has allegedly admitted to killing Ms Michalski, a nurse practitioner, claiming they had become intimate at a rented apartment and that her death was accidental. The arrested man allegedly informed police that he had attempted to conceal her body in a suitcase along with her handbag and credit card, which he transported in the boot of his rental car to a marshy area in Szigliget, western Hungary.

Last month the Metropolitan Court of Budapest extended his arrest until March 10 amid ongoing investigations and disputed claims, according to Hungarian media outlets. The court ruled to keep him in custody.

A memorial service has been held for an American woman allegedly murdered by an Irish man in Hungary last year. (Photo: Mackenzie Michalski/Facebook) | Mackenzie Michalski/Facebook

When interviewed by police on November 7, he showed them where he hid her body near Lake Balaton in western Hungary. The suspect is alleged to have made several internet searches, including on whether pigs eat dead bodies, the presence of wild boars around Lake Balaton and the reliability of Budapest police.

Police had identified the man after reviewing security footage from several nightclubs in central Budapest's nightlife district, which officers said showed the pair dancing together before leaving. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was held at the packed Asbury Hall in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday (18 January) at midday.

Mourners heard that the nurse practitioner was the first-born child of William and Jill Burek Michalski. Mackenzie is also survived by her brother Nicholas, her two grandmothers Joyce Michalski and Joanne Burek, and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her mum Jill said: “Kenzie loved amusement parks, Halloween, and haunted houses. She enjoyed family trips as well as annual visits to Florida. An avid music fan, Kenzie saw hundreds of bands and always stood as close to the stage as possible. Kenzie touched so many lives with her magical personality, unique sense of humour, tireless energy, amazing sense of style, strong work ethic, and dedication to helping others.”