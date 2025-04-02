Merseyrail: 'Major disruption' as trains cancelled and services altered after 'power supply issues'
The train operator said the issues are between Hamilton Square and Birkenhead North, train services will start/end at Birkenhead North. Rail replacement buses are in place and ticket acceptance is now in place for the New Brighton and West Kirby Lines on Wirral Arriva bus services until 8am today (Wednesday 2 April).
Passengers are advised to board any Wirral Line train and change at Hamilton Square for a rail replacement bus service. Train services have also been cancelled on the Ormskirk and Hunts Cross lines also this morning.
These are the cancellations on the New Brighton and West Kirby lines.
- 0853 New Brighton to Liverpool Central
- 0906 West Kirby to Liverpool Central
- 0920 Liverpool Central to New Brighton
- 0936 West Kirby to Liverpool Central
- 0940 Liverpool Central to West Kirby
- 1010 Liverpool Central to West Kirby
Services on the Headbolt Lane line face cancellations or alterations. These are the services impacted:
- 0756 Headbolt Lane to Liverpool will terminate at Sandhills.
- 0820 Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane will start from Sandhills at 0827.
