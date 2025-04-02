Merseyrail: 'Major disruption' as trains cancelled and services altered after 'power supply issues'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Merseyrail trains have been cancelled and some services have been altered due to "power supply problems".

The train operator said the issues are between Hamilton Square and Birkenhead North, train services will start/end at Birkenhead North. Rail replacement buses are in place and ticket acceptance is now in place for the New Brighton and West Kirby Lines on Wirral Arriva bus services until 8am today (Wednesday 2 April).

Passengers are advised to board any Wirral Line train and change at Hamilton Square for a rail replacement bus service. Train services have also been cancelled on the Ormskirk and Hunts Cross lines also this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Merseyrail trains have been cancelled and some services have been altered due to "power supply problems". (Photo: Alstom/PA Wire)Merseyrail trains have been cancelled and some services have been altered due to "power supply problems". (Photo: Alstom/PA Wire)
Merseyrail trains have been cancelled and some services have been altered due to "power supply problems". (Photo: Alstom/PA Wire) | Alstom/PA Wire

These are the cancellations on the New Brighton and West Kirby lines.

  • 0853 New Brighton to Liverpool Central
  • 0906 West Kirby to Liverpool Central
  • 0920 Liverpool Central to New Brighton
  • 0936 West Kirby to Liverpool Central
  • 0940 Liverpool Central to West Kirby
  • 1010 Liverpool Central to West Kirby

Services on the Headbolt Lane line face cancellations or alterations. These are the services impacted:

  • 0756 Headbolt Lane to Liverpool will terminate at Sandhills.
  • 0820 Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane will start from Sandhills at 0827.
Related topics:TrainsTrain servicesMerseyrail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice