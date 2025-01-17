Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A suspected methanol poisoning has killed 33 people in Istanbul, Turkey, with 48 more hospitalised, it has been reported.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Authorities say the victims had alcohol spiked with methanol, a toxic industrial chemical, instead of ethanol, the type found in regular alcoholic drinks. Four suspects accused of selling the lethal drinks have been arrested and charged with "intentional homicide," Istanbul's governorate announced on Thursday evening (16 January).

Since the start of the year, officials have seized a staggering 29 tonnes of adulterated alcohol and shut down 64 businesses for violations. But store owners say the root of the problem is sky-high alcohol taxes, which they claim are pushing people toward bootleg production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, methanol-laced drinks killed 48 people in Istanbul alone. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a devout Muslim often accused of trying to impose conservative values on society, has long railed against drinking and smoking. Critics argue his tough stance on alcohol, coupled with heavy taxes, is driving the spike in dangerous, illegal booze.

A suspected methanol poisoning has killed 33 people in Istanbul, Turkey, with 48 more hospitalised, it has been reported. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Last month, 17 people were killed and 22 hospitalized in Istanbul after drinking bootleg alcohol, with just seven discharged, according to local reports. Police launched a crackdown on illegal booze operations, raiding districts including Sisli, Beyoglu, Fatih, and Esenyurt. Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the deadly drinks.

It comes after six people died from methanol poisoning in November after drinking tainted alcohol while in Vang Vieng, Laos. A vodka and whisky factory believed to be the source of a deadly batch of drinks that killed six backpackers has been closed by Laos police. Simone White, a 28-year-old lawyer from London, was one of the victims fatally poisoned by methanol whilst partying in the traveller hotspot Vang Vieng.

The run-down site outside the capital city Vientiane has been shutdown by authorities until it sorts out its production process. The six poisoning victims were all staying at Nana Backpackers Hostel, where eight staff have also been arrested after reportedly refusing to call an ambulance for the dying guests. Among the victims were Danish friends Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, and Freja Vennervald, 21, who died after they were left "vomiting blood" for 13 hours.