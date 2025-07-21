A London Underground train station has closed due to a “police investigation”.

Mile End Underground station is shut this morning (Monday 21 July) due to a “police investigation”. TfL first posted that the station was closed late last night saying: “Mile End station - This station is closed at the request of the police. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.”

It then posted an update this morning at around 4:45am. TfL said: “This station is closed due to a police investigation.”

Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been posting about the station being closed, asking what is going on. One wrote: “What the hell happened at mile end station”.

Another said: “Mile End station closed due to ‘customer incident’”. It has not been confirmed what the nature of the police investigation is. More to follow.