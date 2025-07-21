Mile End station closed: London Underground station shuts due to 'police investigation'
Mile End Underground station is shut this morning (Monday 21 July) due to a “police investigation”. TfL first posted that the station was closed late last night saying: “Mile End station - This station is closed at the request of the police. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses.”
It then posted an update this morning at around 4:45am. TfL said: “This station is closed due to a police investigation.”
Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been posting about the station being closed, asking what is going on. One wrote: “What the hell happened at mile end station”.
