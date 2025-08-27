Air Greenland, Icelandair, United Airlines, and Scandinavian Airlines are facing delays to their flights at Nuuk Airport in Greenland.

Nuuk Airport temporarily halted its international passenger security screening causing delays to flights. According to the Greenlandic airport authority, the suspension was prompted by the Danish Transport Agency’s notification that the supplementary training for staff responsible for screening international travelers did not meet the updated regulatory requirements.

The decision has left travellers stranded. However, domestic flights from Nuuk continue to operate without any reported issues.

Regarding the resumption of passenger screening, the airports authority says, “We are working intensively with The Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority to address the specific issues that have been identified in the training. The goal is to restore normal operations for international traffic as quickly as possible.

“In the near future, travelers departing Greenland on certain routes may undergo security screening in Kangerlussuaq or Narsarsuaq.” Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, only recently took over as the international hub for the island.

Before 28 November 2024, international travel to Greenland moved through Kangerlussuaq (SFJ | BGSF) to the north. International jet flights moved to Nuuk after the opening of the airport’s new terminal and longer 2200 meter runway.

In the midst of these disruptions, United Airlines has assured travelers that it will continue to serve the Nuuk-Newark route during the 2026 summer season, signaling a strong commitment to the Greenland market. The airline has remained optimistic about the route’s potential and is eager to continue offering seasonal flights to the island, despite recent setbacks.