The Italian city of Orbetello, located in the Tuscany region in the province of Grosseto, are demanding a state of emergency.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of tiny insects have invaded a town that is part of the Orbetello Lagoon nature reserve, forcing people to stay indoors and threatening businesses that rely on tourists, the AP reports. Due to the swarm of midges the town wants a state of emergency to be declared.

Fishermen blame the mass death of fish fry in 2024, which were eating insect larvae. Similar incidents have occurred before. According to local residents, the fish plague is a consequence of a decrease in oxygen in the lagoon ecosystem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city hall has promised to take measures to combat the infestation. Orbetello has also set up a permanent commission on the issue. But residents are demanding that a state of emergency be declared in the region, which would free up even more funding.

The Italian city of Orbetello, located in the Tuscany region in the province of Grosseto, are demanding a state of emergency. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The petition “Save the Orbetello Lagoon” has collected over 19, 000 online signatures. The petition reads: "We canʼt walk outside, we canʼt open the windows. We are isolated at home, like in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Orbetello is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Grosseto. It has a population of around 15,000 and is located in the lower Maremma region of Tuscany, not far from Monte Argentario.