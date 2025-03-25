Orbetello Tuscany: Picturesque Italian city plagued by midges with town wanting emergency declared
Millions of tiny insects have invaded a town that is part of the Orbetello Lagoon nature reserve, forcing people to stay indoors and threatening businesses that rely on tourists, the AP reports. Due to the swarm of midges the town wants a state of emergency to be declared.
Fishermen blame the mass death of fish fry in 2024, which were eating insect larvae. Similar incidents have occurred before. According to local residents, the fish plague is a consequence of a decrease in oxygen in the lagoon ecosystem.
The city hall has promised to take measures to combat the infestation. Orbetello has also set up a permanent commission on the issue. But residents are demanding that a state of emergency be declared in the region, which would free up even more funding.
The petition “Save the Orbetello Lagoon” has collected over 19, 000 online signatures. The petition reads: "We canʼt walk outside, we canʼt open the windows. We are isolated at home, like in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.