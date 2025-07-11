One holidaymaker has claimed the turbulence in and out of Palma Airport in Mallorca is “horrendous” and left people “upset”.

The holidaymaker posted on Thursday 10 July on Facebook that the turbulence in and out of the airport was “horrendous”. The person said: “WARNING! The turbulence this morning leaving/approaching Palma airport is horrendous about 10 mins out. Pilot didn’t bother warning anyone and quite a few people visibly upset.”

A user commented: “It was the same for us flying in to Palma on Monday morning ,I've been on a lot of flights over the past 35 yrs and never experienced it as bad as that.” Another said: “Friends delayed on the LBA flight to Palma due to the storms”.

The turbulence has likely hit planes arriving in and out of the holiday hotspot due to storms that have hit. A powerful storm swept across the island on Thursday, triggering significant delays and operational challenges.

Torrential rain and thunderstorms forced air traffic authorities to impose strict safety measures, including limits on take-offs and landings, leading to widespread flight disruptions. According to AENA, the Spanish airport operator, the severe weather impacted both arrivals and departures, with delays expected to persist through at least midday.

The Spanish weather agency AEMET had issued a yellow warning ahead of the storm, forecasting heavy rainfall that ultimately led Balearic emergency services to activate the Meteobal Plan. The intense downpour created hazardous conditions across Palma and surrounding areas.