A moderate thunderstorm warning has been issued for Paris after floods hit the French capital.

Scattered rain will fall across the city today with temperatures reaching highs of 25C while lows will be 17C. A southwesterly wind will blow lightly, and in the afternoon clouds will still be in the sky, preventing the sun from making an appearance.

Clouds are expected in the evening, and skies will remain gray. It will rain. The average temperature will be 24C.

More grey skies are forecast for tomorrow, and clouds will linger over Paris. The weather will warm up, rising a few degrees with an average of 23C. ad weather is expected as scattered rain will fall.

Today there are moderate thunderstorm warnings issued for Paris. Météo-France warns that moderate damages may occur, especially in vulnerable or in exposed areas and to people who carry out weather-related activities.

It comes after floods hit the French capital last night. Several Paris metro stations have been flooded and forced to close due to the storm that hit the metropolis, Ici radio station reports, APA reports citing pravda.

"Due to the severe storm that struck Paris and its surroundings on Wednesday evening, the RER line and suburban train lines have been suspended. Several metro stations have been closed due to flooding," the statement said.

Two people died in France yesterday due to the violent storm. A 12-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man died after being hit by fallen trees. Metro stations and some streets of Paris were under water as torrential rain and lightning swept the country, following another day of searing heat.

The child had been cooling off near a river in Tarn-et-Garonne, in southern France, when strong gusts, reaching up to 114km/h, caused a tree to fall, killing him at the scene. In the north-western department of Mayenne, the 59-year-old was riding a motorbike when he crashed into a tree brought down by the storm.