Flights have been grounded and delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after a huge dust storm hit the city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A towering wall of dust, known meteorologically as a haboob, swallowed parts of metro Phoenix Monday evening, plunging the city into near-zero visibility. The dust storm was quickly followed by severe thunderstorms leaving behind downed trees, wind damage and widespread power outages.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, a connector bridge was shredded by 70 mph wind gusts. For about an hour, the airport had a ground stop preventing any planes from leaving or landing as a cloud of dust seemed ready to swallow up the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport was experiencing up to 30 minute delays late Monday night while crews assessed any damage or roof leaks, airport spokesperson Gregory E. Roybal told CNN. The airport posted on X: “Due to the storm this evening, there are delays. If you have a flight tonight or are picking up passengers, please check the flight status with your airline before coming to the airport.”

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued both dust storm and severe thunderstorm warnings as the system pushed into Maricopa County Monday evening. The weather service warned drivers of dangerously low visibility and urged people to “pull aside stay alive.”

After the storms swept through, more than 60,000 customers in Arizona were left without power, with the majority of outages concentrated in Maricopa County, according to PowerOutage.us. Phoenix picked up just under a quarter inch of rain with these storms Monday, and the area has a continued chance of thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday before the threat eases for the latter half of the week.

The heat will build throughout the week, but dry air will limit the potential for late-week thunderstorms.