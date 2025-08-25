Airports are closed and airlines are cancelling dozens of flights as a typhoon has hit Vietnam.

Typhoon Kajiki, which has winds of up to 103mph, hit Vietnam's north central coast on Monday, toppling trees, flooding homes, and cutting power supplies, state media reported. It has already caused devastation in southern China, with strong winds and heavy rain on Hainan Island and parts of Guangdong province on Sunday.

Some 20,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas, according to China's Xinhua News Agency. In Vietnam, there were plans to evacuate 600,000 people and 152,000 homes across Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, and Danang provinces, state media reported.

Two airports, one in Thanh Hoa and the other in Quang Binh province, were closed, the country's civil aviation authority said, and boats were ordered not to leave their ports. Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet also cancelled dozens of flights in the region, the operators confirmed.

After moving through Vietnam, it is expected to move inland across Laos and northern Thailand. Vietnam's coastline on the South China Sea is particularly prone to storms that often trigger deadly flooding and landslides.

Kajiki is due to be more powerful than Typhoon Yagi, which killed 300 people and caused £2.4bn in damage last year.