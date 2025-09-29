Pimlico Station closed: London Underground station shut due to 'unavailability of staff' - TfL issues update on when it will re-open

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A London Underground station is closed due to “unavailability of staff”.

TfL Access posted on X yesterday (Sunday 28 September) that the station was closed. It is still closed today (Monday 29 September) after a user asked in the early hours of this morning whether the station was still open.

TfL responded just after 4am saying: “Hi there, thanks for getting in touch, As of now don't know when Pimlico station will re-open. However, we'll provide an update as soon as we have more information.”

It has not yet posted to say that the station has re-opened.

Another user responded to TfL’s post saying it was “annoying” as the station was closed for the whole day on Sunday. The user wrote: “Has been closed all day. So annoying”.

