Holidaymakers were left shocked after a human foot washed up on a popular tourist beach in Ibiza.

The foot was found by a beachgoer who was taking a morning walk on Playa d’en Bossa on Friday 10 October. They quickly alerted authorities after holding it back on the shore with a stick so it did not get washed away again by the waves.

Playa d’en Bossa is a popular resort found just outside the centre of Ibiza town, known for its long sandy stretch backed by lively nightclubs and hotels. The foot is thought to have washed up on the beach after stormy weather caused by Storm Alice hit Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands over the past few days, local reports such as Diario de Ibiza suggest.

By 8am, several national police patrols were deployed to the area, clearing crowds and blocking off the promenade as they investigated the human body part. Witnesses to the investigation include guests staying at the nearby four-star Hotel Vibra Algarb on the seafront, as well as those heading to the hotel’s gym.

Storm Alice has also caused chaos for tourists elsewhere in Ibiza, as a rainfall has led to the airport being flooded, flights being cancelled, and roads being submerged over the weekend. This is not the first time that appendages have been found washed up on coastlines over the past year.

In June, a human leg was discovered on Prestwick beach in South Ayrshire, with police stating that the remains belonged to a missing person from outside Scotland. Meanwhile, in December 2024, a beachgoer also discovered part of a human leg washed up along the rocks of a Southern California beach on Christmas morning.