A 61-year-old British holidaymaker died as he chased a lost ball on one of Mallorca's top golf courses.

The incident happened at the Son Muntaner Golf Course on Friday evening (September 27) and details surrounding his death were being investigated by police. It was reported that the British tourist had suffered a fatal head injury and officers were trying to confirm whether the golfer - who has not been identified - died from an accidental fall, or was hit on the head by a stray golf ball in the incident, at around 5.45pm.

Son Muntaner is ranked among the island's top courses - the only one in the Balearic Islands that is part of the European Tour Destinations association. It was reported that National Police Homicide Unit detectives, who probe any unexplained death, were trying to establish exactly what happened.

The course, located between the Na Burguesa mountain range and the Bay of Palma, has not yet commented. However, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the National Police have confirmed that the man had suffered a heart attack.

Police established that the Brit had gone to locate his ball at one of the holes. When he didn't return, his playing partners went to look for him and found his body.