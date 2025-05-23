A Princess Cruises captain has died onboard the line’s Diamond Princess ship.

Capt. Michele Bartolomei suffered a “sudden medical emergency,” according to a May 19 letter to guests reviewed by USA TODAY. In an emailed statement, the cruise line said Bartolomei “was a respected leader, whose decades of service at sea exemplified professionalism, dedication, and care for both guests and crew.”

It added: “Our hearts are with Captain Bartolomei’s family during this incredibly difficult time, and we extend our deepest condolences to them. We also stand in support of the entire Diamond Princess crew and all employees across our company who had the honor of working alongside him.”

The cruise line did not share Bartolomei’s cause of death or age. The ship departed on May 6 for a 19-day Japan, Korea and Taiwan cruise, according to CruiseMapper. According to the letter, Capt. Salvatore Macera took command of the vessel following Bartolomei’s passing.

Princess said Captain Renzo Lembo joined the ship on May 20 and took the helm. There was no impact to the itinerary.

The cruise ends in Yokohama, Japan on May 25. Bartolomei had been with Princess Cruises for 30 years.