More than 90 passengers and crew members on a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship have fallen ill.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cruise set sail from Tampa, Florida, on 1 February for a weeklong cruise, however, dozens have came down with a gastrointestinal illness, causing vomiting and diarrhoea. According to CruiseMapper, the ship returned Saturday (8 February) after making stops in Cozumel, Roatan Islands, Belize City, and Costa Maya.

The outbreak happened on Royal Caribbean's Radiance of the Seas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release. It's not clear what caused the illness. The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program said it was made aware of the outbreak halfway through the ship's journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 90 passengers and crew members on a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship have fallen ill. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

There were 2,164 passengers and 910 crew members on the ship. The CDC said 89 passengers and two crew members fell ill. Everyone who was sick isolated, and crew members were collecting "stool specimens from gastrointestinal illness cases for testing."

To keep the sickness from spreading, the crew on the ship increased cleaning and disinfection procedures. Passengers who became ill were required to quarantine for 24 to 36 hours.

According to one passenger, while they were stuck in their cabins passengers had complimentary food and medication delivered to them throughout, and also received a letter at the end of the trip stating Royal Caribbean would compensate them for the time spent in quarantine. Royal Caribbean never named the illness but the company was collecting information from the passengers via survey about whether they were sick.

Norovirus is often the cause of gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships, the CDC said, and can be identified from a stool sample. “In this outbreak, samples are pending confirmatory testing,” the agency said.