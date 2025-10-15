Santa Pola Spain: British woman, 72, killed after collision with motorhome on notorious Spanish 'Road of Death' N-332 near Alicante
The accident was on the N-332 in the Santa Pola area, next a junction for the road to the Santa Pola lighthouse, which took place at around 2pm on Tuesday. The Guardia Civil believes the car driven by the unnamed British woman and heading towards Alicante, went onto the opposite carriageway and struck the motorhome.
Local reports say that the woman suffered cardiac arrest after initially surviving the crash. Despite resuscitation efforts, her pulse was not restored, and she was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver of the motorhome, a 54-year-old Belgian man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while his wife, who was also travelling in the vehicle, was unharmed.
The incident caused significant traffic jams on the N-332. Forensic officers spent several hours at the crash scene gathering evidence following the crash for a report.
The accident took place at a spot which has seen a large number of accidents. The N-332 by Santa Pola municipality has among the highest vehicle accident statistics in the region and this is generally due to cars attempting to overtake with poor visibility.